Imported used buses: age limit enhanced

ISLAMABAD: The Commerce Ministry has enhanced the age limit of imported used buses from three to five years.

According to a corrigendum issued by the Ministry of Commerce on November 16, 2021, “in order to rectify typographical omission inadvertently occurred during the course of compilation and printing of Import Policy Order, 2020 issued vide SRO 902(1) 2020 of September 25, 2020, in clauses (i) and (vii) of SrNo10, appendix-C of the said Order, the following sub-clause (C) shall be inserted after sub-clause (b) thereto, and shall be deemed to have been so inserted since September 25, 2020; (c) not older than five years”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021