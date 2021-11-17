ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: High born and low born

“I am not a student of law…” “Oh dear me!” “What? I am not a student of law.” “Well to me when ...
Anjum Ibrahim 17 Nov 2021

“I am not a student of law…”

“Oh dear me!”

“What? I am not a student of law.”

“Well to me when any Pakistani, high born or low born, claims he or she is not a student of a particular subject it presages an uninformed statement on that subject while the thought behind the statement is that it is a fully informed astute argument.”

“Hmmm, reminds me of Alhamdulillah the Avenfield flats are ours. High born and low born? I thought we are a republic so no lords and ladies.”

“No lords and no ladies but we have waderas, party presidents, party managing directors…you can refer to them as ATMs, pirs and pirnis and…”

“Hmmm, anyway The Khan should thank the Sharifs in his prayers – for if it weren’t for daddy and the former first daughter he would have been jogging all on his lonesome in the Bani Gala estate this week.”

“How come?”

“The Father and daughter are well known for making the same mistake again and again and again to prove that the first mistake was not a mistake.”

“We all get it, but shut up about the deceased Justice Arshad Malik and the more recent affidavit, it’s sub judice and…”

“I am not referring to the merits or demerits of the affidavit – all I want to say is that the revelation and its timing diverted media attention from the government’s very serious political challenges and…and…wait also if the affidavit goes the route of the Arshad Malik video and is not used by the father and daughter in their court cases…”

“You are so dumb! You don’t understand the psyche of the three time Prime Minister who wants to become the next Prime Minister – I reckon he argued that with the two protagonists on different books leave alone on different pages – the timing was right.”

“Timing was right to divert attention from The Khan’s political obstacles because that’s what it did?”

“No, timing to ensure that Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitions are trimmed, I mean Nawaz Sharif got out his 111 brigade – Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Javed Latif…”

“Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif also commented…”

“A directive they couldn’t ignore.”

“And so the merry go round continues.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Bani Gala Justice Arshad Malik

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: High born and low born

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Imported used buses: age limit enhanced

Read more stories