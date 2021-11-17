PARTLY FACETIOUS: High born and low born

“I am not a student of law…”

“Oh dear me!”

“What? I am not a student of law.”

“Well to me when any Pakistani, high born or low born, claims he or she is not a student of a particular subject it presages an uninformed statement on that subject while the thought behind the statement is that it is a fully informed astute argument.”

“Hmmm, reminds me of Alhamdulillah the Avenfield flats are ours. High born and low born? I thought we are a republic so no lords and ladies.”

“No lords and no ladies but we have waderas, party presidents, party managing directors…you can refer to them as ATMs, pirs and pirnis and…”

“Hmmm, anyway The Khan should thank the Sharifs in his prayers – for if it weren’t for daddy and the former first daughter he would have been jogging all on his lonesome in the Bani Gala estate this week.”

“How come?”

“The Father and daughter are well known for making the same mistake again and again and again to prove that the first mistake was not a mistake.”

“We all get it, but shut up about the deceased Justice Arshad Malik and the more recent affidavit, it’s sub judice and…”

“I am not referring to the merits or demerits of the affidavit – all I want to say is that the revelation and its timing diverted media attention from the government’s very serious political challenges and…and…wait also if the affidavit goes the route of the Arshad Malik video and is not used by the father and daughter in their court cases…”

“You are so dumb! You don’t understand the psyche of the three time Prime Minister who wants to become the next Prime Minister – I reckon he argued that with the two protagonists on different books leave alone on different pages – the timing was right.”

“Timing was right to divert attention from The Khan’s political obstacles because that’s what it did?”

“No, timing to ensure that Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitions are trimmed, I mean Nawaz Sharif got out his 111 brigade – Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Javed Latif…”

“Shehbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif also commented…”

“A directive they couldn’t ignore.”

“And so the merry go round continues.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021