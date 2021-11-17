ANL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.78%)
ASC 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.04%)
ASL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.41%)
BOP 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
BYCO 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
FCCL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.09%)
FFL 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1%)
FNEL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
GGGL 17.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
GGL 33.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.47%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (7.18%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.4%)
MDTL 2.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (5.53%)
MLCF 37.61 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (7.46%)
NETSOL 120.60 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (7.68%)
PACE 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.96%)
PAEL 25.84 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.19%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
POWER 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.98%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.74%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.71%)
TELE 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.96%)
TRG 131.03 Increased By ▲ 9.53 (7.84%)
UNITY 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.38%)
BR100 4,844 Increased By ▲ 128.3 (2.72%)
BR30 21,221 Increased By ▲ 849.79 (4.17%)
KSE100 46,543 Increased By ▲ 806.65 (1.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 352.22 (1.98%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

AstraZeneca drags FTSE 100 lower

Reuters 17 Nov 2021

LONDON: London’s FTSE 100 slipped on Tuesday, weighed down by weaker shares of AstraZeneca and heavyweight consumer staples stocks, although upbeat earnings updates from Vodafone and spirits maker Diageo limited overall declines.

The blue-chip index closed 0.3%, lower, with drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline down 4.1% and 1.9%, respectively.

Large dollar-earning companies including British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever fell and were among the biggest drags on the index.

Vodafone jumped 4.8% to top the FTSE 100, as the mobile operator increased its free cash flow outlook after it reported a solid growth in earnings in its first half.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index ended 0.4% lower, shrugging off data that showed the UK economy withstood the end of the government’s furlough scheme last month, cementing expectations of an interest rate hike in December.

“We still seem to be caught between two strong counter-forces, a strong earnings season providing the bullish case and a long list of downside risks - most notably inflation and interest rates - which continue to weigh on sentiment,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst, UK & EMEA at OANDA.

“What we did see from the report in relation to October payrolls was encouraging and makes the December BoE meeting very much a live one.”

Financial markets have currently priced in a near 100% chance that the Bank of England (BoeE) raise rates to 0.25% from 0.1% in December.

Bogged down by inflationary pressures and supply chain problems, the FTSE 100 has gained just 13.5% this year, underperforming its European and U.S peers.

The focus is now on consumer prices data on Wednesday.

Among other stocks, Diageo added 1.2% as the Johnnie Walker whisky maker forecast double digit sales growth in first half.

Restaurant Group Plc climbed 16.8% after the Wagamama owner raised its annual profit outlook

Land Securities Group gained 3.7%, after UK’s largest commercial property firm swung to a half-year profit.

AstraZeneca FTSE 100 FTSE 250 GlaxoSmithKline

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

AstraZeneca drags FTSE 100 lower

IMF facility hinges on ‘5 prior actions’: Tarin

Govt decides to pay IPPs Rs190bn as equity of Discos

Dry-docking controversy: Action suggested against SSGCL for not issuing letter to EETPL

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, other areas

Passage of controversial bills: Joint sitting of parliament today

Steel, shipping plates, scrap: FBR raises values for enhanced GST collection

Wapda to launch ‘Indus bond’ within one year: chairman

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Sugar industry: PM to inaugurate track and trace system on 23rd

Imported used buses: age limit enhanced

Read more stories