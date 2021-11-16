Wheat slips from 9-year high as USDA sees crop condition ahead of estimates

CANBERRA: US wheat futures fell on Tuesday, snapping a six-session rally and slipping from a near nine-year high, as concerns over global supplies were tempered when the US Department of Agriculture said crop condition was better than expected.

Fundamentals

The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at $8.25-3/4 a bushel by 0240 GMT, after closing up 1.1% on Monday when prices hit a December 2012 high of $8.29-1/2 a bushel.

The most active soybean futures were up 0.3% at $12.60-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.1% on Monday. The most active corn futures were up 0.1% at $5.77-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1% in the previous session.

The US corn harvest was 91% complete as of Sunday, the USDA said in a weekly crop progress report, ahead of the five-year average of 86% and matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The US soybean crop was 92% harvested, the USDA said, behind the five-year average of 93% but in line with analyst expectations.