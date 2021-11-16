ANL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.8%)
ASC 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
ASL 16.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
BOP 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 18.39 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
FFBL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
FFL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
GGGL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.8%)
GGL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.31%)
JSCL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 30.19 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (6.3%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
MDTL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
MLCF 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.57%)
NETSOL 115.71 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (3.31%)
PACE 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
PAEL 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
POWER 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
PRL 15.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
PTC 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
SNGP 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.49%)
TRG 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.88%)
UNITY 27.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 2.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 59.02 (1.25%)
BR30 20,712 Increased By ▲ 340.14 (1.67%)
KSE100 46,109 Increased By ▲ 373.19 (0.82%)
KSE30 17,918 Increased By ▲ 172.27 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,618
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,280,092
21624hr
0.65% positivity
Sindh
473,250
Punjab
441,965
Balochistan
33,408
Islamabad
107,364
KPK
179,190
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021
Markets

Oil prices bounce back on tight inventories, demand worries limit gains

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil rebounded from a weak start on Tuesday as worries over tight inventories underpinned prices, although optimism was limited by fears over demand following a pickup in COVID-19 cases in Europe.

Brent futures added 61 cents, or 0.74%, to $82.66 a barrel, as of 0421 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 54 cents, or 0.67%, to $81.42 a barrel.

"At these oil prices, supply is going to grow but it might take six months and inventories have come down so low. We don't have a safety margin," said Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based senior risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp.

"We have very low inventory levels and if we have a very cold winter and OPEC is still sluggish at increasing supplies that could push oil prices up."

Russian crude grades sold in Asia fetched the highest spot premiums in 22 months for cargoes loading in January, extending gains for a fourth straight month as robust demand and firm refining margins support prices, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Still, worries about demand destruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic weighed.

Europe has again become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing lockdowns, while China is battling the spread of its biggest outbreak caused by the Delta variant.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) last week cut its world oil demand forecast for the fourth quarter by 330,000 barrels per day (bpd) from last month's forecast, as high energy prices hampered economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fears of declining demand come as supplies are expected to rise.

Last week, US energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, encouraged by a 65% increase in US crude prices so far this year.

US shale production in December is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of 8.68 million barrels a day, according to Rystad Energy.

Money managers raised their net long US crude futures and options positions in the week to Nov. 9, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Monday.

The speculator group raised its futures and options position in New York and London by 11,328 contracts to 353,807 during the period.

Oil

Comments

1000 characters

