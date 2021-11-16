ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
India police to question Amazon executives

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

LUCKNOW: Police in India's Madhya Pradesh state have summoned Amazon.com Inc's local executives as it investigates a case where the e-commerce platform was allegedly used for smuggling marijuana, a police official said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested two men in the state with 20 kg of marijuana and found they were using Amazon's India shopping website to order and smuggle the substance further to various states.

Smugglers used the Amazon India platform to order and deliver the drug, which was listed under the guise of dry stevia leaves, a natural food sweetener.

The Amazon platform was allegedly used for 1,000 kilograms of such marijuana sales so far, worth $148,000, police alleged in its statement.

On Monday, Manoj Singh, a senior police official in the district, said Amazon executives have been asked to explain how their platform could be used for the sale of banned substances.

"The international company has the power of artificial intelligence, so it's a big thing happening on their platform," Singh said. "There is involvement of Amazon at many levels in this marijuana delivery - from providing logistical support to delivery."

"The lawyers from Amazon will probably visit us tomorrow."

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement it was investigating whether there was any non-compliance by a seller.

