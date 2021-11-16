ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
JS Bank hosts delegates from US venture capital firm 500 Global

Press Release 16 Nov 2021

KARACHI: JS Bank hosted an interactive discussion between 500 Global, the world’s leading early stage Venture Capital (VC) investor and high-growth local start-ups including Brandverse, Ailaaj, Kuickpay, Knowledge Platform and others. The 500 Global delegation which included Courtney Powell - Chief Operating Officer, Max Scheder-Bieschin - Member of the Board and others visited Pakistan to evaluate opportunities for foreign investment in the technology sector.

JS Bank has a rich history of partnership-driven growth and is the first in-country Bank to partner with VCs. With a leading position in the SME and entrepreneurship financing (Kamyab Jawan) spaces, the Bank is now working to build the digital ecosystem.

Speaking at the occasion, Imran Shaikh – Chief Operating Officer, JS Bank said, “It is an honor for us to host the 500 Global team. Together, we aim to build meaningful industry linkages that lead to sector growth and ultimately wealth creation. Our Bank aims to work with the right partners to provide low-cost financial structuring and funding solutions to the digital and tech market.”

Courtney Powell added, “Pakistan is a land of innovation with a strong technical base, and a thriving entrepreneurial sector which we believe is ripe for global exposure. The conversation isn’t just about funding; early-stage entrepreneurs want advice on going global and we look forward to having these conversations.”

JS Bank has continually undertaken efforts to support the start-up and fintech ecosystems in Pakistan by providing the right mix of financial solutions and services as well as introducing innovative digital products for P2G, B2B and B2C customers.

