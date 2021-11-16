ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

VLSFO crack extends losses

Reuters 16 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia's 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) crack and cash premium fell on Monday but sentiment remained bullish amid tight supplies and expectations of firming demand from north Asian utilities. The front-month VLSFO crack fell to a 10-session low of $13.24 a barrel above Dubai crude, down from $13.52 on Friday, Refinitiv data in Eikon showed.

This came despite weaker crude oil prices on Monday which fell on expectations of increasing supply, while higher energy costs and rising COVID-19 cases are also seen weighing on demand.

Similarly, a weaker deal value in the Singapore trading window dragged the VLSFO cash differential to $6 a tonne above Singapore quotes, down from a near two-year high of $8 a tonne on Friday.

Chevron bought a 20,000 tonne 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) cargo from Trafigura at a $6 per tonne premium. By comparison, VLSFO cargoes last traded at $8 per tonne premiums on Friday. No high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trades were reported in the Singapore trading window.

Marine fuel sales in Singapore jumped to a six-month high of 4.26 million tonnes in October, recovering from a 15-month low in September as average loadings at the world's largest bunkering hub for jumped to near four-year highs, the latest official data showed.

The October volumes were up 2% from last year and 8% higher from September, data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) showed. Vessel arrivals at the Singapore hub for bunkers jumped to 3,165 in October, up from a near four-year low of 3,098 in September, the MPA data showed.

Vessels loaded an average of 1,344 tonnes each of bunkers in October, up from an average of 1,270 tonnes in September and the largest volumes since November 2017, Reuters calculations showed.

Overall floating storage inventories for residual fuel in the Malacca Strait slipped to a two-week low in the week ended Nov. 10, dragged by a drop in stocks of residual fuels with unspecified sulphur contents, according to data intelligence firm Kpler.

HSFO VLSFO VLSFO market VLSFO prices

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

VLSFO crack extends losses

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories