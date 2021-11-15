ANL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.11%)
German coronavirus infections hit new high, tighter measures planned

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

BERLIN: Germany's coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, as the three parties in talks to form a new government plan an expansion of measures to tackle the pandemic.

The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 303 from 289 the previous day, figures from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Monday.

The number of deaths increased by 43 to a total of 97,715.

The three parties in talks to form a coalition plan to tighten proposed measures to tackle the spread of the new wave of infections, Greens co-leader Robert Habeck said before their plans go to parliament on Thursday.

German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May

"We are expanding the toolbox compared to the proposals introduced in the first reading," Habeck told broadcaster ARD.

The measures will include contact restrictions, an amendment seen by Reuters showed.

On Saturday, three German state health ministers urged the parties negotiating to form a new government to prolong states' power to implement stricter pandemic measures such as lockdowns or school closures.

Coronavirus infection rate

