1,194 convicted by accountability courts in last 4 years

APP 15 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The various accountability courts had convicted some 1194 accused persons during last four years due to stringent prosecution by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A NAB meeting chaired by former Justice Javed Iqbal held to review the overall performance of NAB especially convictions from October 10,2017 to October 10,2021, the tenure of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal. The meeting was informed that 11 accused persons were convicted in 2021 till Oct 10, 2021 by Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/ Islamabad.

Similarly, in 2020, 13 suspects, in 2019, 09 accused persons, while in 2018 and 21 accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts. It was further informed that during 2021, 21 accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/ Islamabad.

Similarly, in 2020, 21 accused persons, in 2019, 25 accused persons while in 2018, 08 accused persons were convicted. During the meeting, it was informed that 7 accused persons were convicted in 2021 till September 2021, on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore in learned Accountability Courts, Lahore under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly during 2020, 12 accused persons, in 2019, 03 accused persons, in 2018, 28 accused persons, while in 2017, 11 accused persons were convicted. The forum was apprised that 20 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Courts, Lahore during 2021 till September 2021.

In 2020, NAB Lahore got 26 accused persons convicted, in 2019, 59 accused persons and similarly in 2018, 62 accused persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999. DG Operations informed that till Oct 10, 2021, 53 accused persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts of Karachi.

In 2020, 24 accused persons, in 2019, 56 accused persons, similarly in 2018, 72 accused persons while from 10th October to 31 December 2017, 13 accused persons were convicted. DG Operations further informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 17 accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi.

Similarly in 2020, some 32 accused persons were convicted. In 2019, 78 accused persons, 40 accused persons in the year 2018, while 55 accused persons were convicted from October, 2017. During the meeting, it was informed that NAB Sukkur from 2021 till Oct 10, 2021, 12 accused persons have been convicted.

Similarly during 2020, 04 accused persons, in 2019, 09 accused persons, in the year 2018, 16 accused persons were convicted. The meeting was informed that in 2021 till September 2021, 42 accused persons were convicted.

In 2020, 82 accused persons, in the year 2019, 112 accused persons, in 2018, 55 accused persons and similarly in 2017 till October 2017, 41 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Court Sukkur under section 25(b) of NAO-1999. The forum was informed that in 2021 till Oct 10, 2021, 11 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Court, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, during 2020, 08 accused persons, in 2019, 25 accused persons, while in 2018, 07 accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999. DG Operations further informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 04 accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under section 25(b) of NAO-1999, similarly in year 2020, 06 accused persons, in 2019, 04 accused persons, while in 2018, 09 accused persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was informed that during 2021 by October 2021, 08 accused persons convicted in Balochistan. Similarly in 2020, 03 accused persons, in 2019, 05 accused persons, while 2018, 04 accused persons were convicted.

It was informed that 11 corrupt persons were convicted from October 2017 till September 2021. The meeting was further informed that during 2021, 04 accused persons were convicted till October 2021 by accountability court, Multan.

Similarly, during 2020, 12 accused persons, in 2019, 03 accused persons, in 2018, 07 accused persons, while in 2017, 03 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Court, Multan. Forum was informed that in 2020, NAB Multan got convicted 02 accused persons.

Similarly in 2019, 01 accused persons, in the year 2018, 10 accused persons, while in 2017, 02 accused persons were convicted by Accountability Court Multan.

