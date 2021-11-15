PML-Q undecided about future of its ties with PTI

LAHORE: The parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, which met here Sunday with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair, expressed concern over rising unemployment, soaring inflation, appreciation in the dollar’s worth high petrol, electricity and gas prices and deteriorating law and order situation.

The PML parliamentarians said on the occasion that the common man is suffering, how can the people’s representatives face the people in their constituencies, for all these reasons it is becoming difficult to continue with the government. They said that the government seems to have failed to address the problems of the people, the government is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the common man by making non-issues as issues. The government should resolve all issues immediately, they said but authorised Ch Parvez Elahi for taking all the decisions about future.

Earlier, the partcipants prayed for the speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain.

Among others, Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Members of National Assembly Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Farrukh Khan, Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan, Members of Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, Khadija Omar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Mufti Obaid-ur-Rehman and Muslim League leader Shafay Hussain attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021