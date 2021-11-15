ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-Q undecided about future of its ties with PTI

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The parliamentary party of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, which met here Sunday with Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in the chair, expressed concern over rising unemployment, soaring inflation, appreciation in the dollar’s worth high petrol, electricity and gas prices and deteriorating law and order situation.

The PML parliamentarians said on the occasion that the common man is suffering, how can the people’s representatives face the people in their constituencies, for all these reasons it is becoming difficult to continue with the government. They said that the government seems to have failed to address the problems of the people, the government is sprinkling salt on the wounds of the common man by making non-issues as issues. The government should resolve all issues immediately, they said but authorised Ch Parvez Elahi for taking all the decisions about future.

Earlier, the partcipants prayed for the speedy recovery of Chaudhry Shujat Hussain.

Among others, Federal Ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Members of National Assembly Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi, Farrukh Khan, Provincial Ministers Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Bao Rizwan, Members of Punjab Assembly Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti, Abdullah Yousuf Warraich, Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Ehsanul Haq Chaudhry, Shujahat Nawaz Ajnala, Khadija Omar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Mufti Obaid-ur-Rehman and Muslim League leader Shafay Hussain attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

gas prices PTI law and order situation Chaudhry Parvez Elahi PMLQ Chaudhry Shujat Hussain

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-Q undecided about future of its ties with PTI

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Elements involved in speculative trade responsible for rupee depreciation: Tarin

All political parties must come forward for electoral reforms, says Fawad

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop airing CCTV footage in Noor Mukadam murder case

Virtual session: Opposition mulls over legislation in Parliament

NCOC decides to relax restrictions in cities as per Covid vaccination rate

Read more stories