Detecting cancer early increases chances of survival: Samina

KARACHI: The First Lady, Samina Arif Alvi, has stressed that early detection is the only prevention for dealing with the life-threatening disease of breast cancer as 98 percent of the women survive when they are diagnosed with breast cancer earlier, but unfortunately, majority of the breast cancer patients in Pakistan are diagnosed belatedly when cancer reaches the third stage, resulting in a death rate in between 40 to 45 percent.

Speaking at a seminar organized at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) on Women Empowerment & Breast Cancer on Saturday, Samina Arif Alvi added that keeping in view the limited number of mammogram facilities available in the country, it was better for women to carry out self-examination for five minutes, and if they feel anything unusual or any symptom or any change, they must immediately seek medical assistance.

Samina Alvi, while appreciating KCCI's efforts to raise awareness about breast cancer, stated that it was very important that the business community of Chamber of Commerce, which plays the role of a backbone in the economy, comes forward to raise awareness about this disease being suffered by many women. "We need to sensitize our brothers, husbands and sons about this serious disease, so that women should feel strong and boldly come forward for checkups.

We have to ensure that women are empowered and encouraged to come out in every field as they are no less than anyone and they are capable of carrying out all types of tasks if they are strong and healthier."

She also stressed the need for collective efforts by all segments of society, particularly the business community and media which can play an instrumental role in raising awareness about breast cancer and women empowerment.

The awareness campaigns should not remain confined to the month of October but it should be an ongoing exercise and the media must televise awareness program at least once a month on this subject, she added.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala in his remarks said: "Today is an important day which would open a new chapter in the history of KCCI as for the first time, KCCI has staged a seminar on breast cancer which was not given importance in the past."

He said that it was really alarming to see that breast cancer cases have gone up to 23.8 percent which were likely to rise further to 60 percent in few years if not promptly addressed.

The government must prioritize this serious issue and an effective strategy has to be devised so that the breast cancer cases could be controlled and gradually brought down instead of upsurge.

