Pakistan

External candidates: SU offers masters programme in affiliated colleges

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro has offered two-year masters programme for external candidates in its affiliated colleges after 2-year suspension of the programme as per instruction issued by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad.

The Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Sirajul Haq Kandhro in a notification announced that the date for submission of online examination forms of MA (Previous) External Programme for the academic year 2020 had been fixed November 22, 2021. The exam fee for fresh candidates of MA (Previous) External Programme has been fixed Rs13,000.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Higher Education Commission Dr Sirajul Haq Kandhro masters programme

