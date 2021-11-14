Prices of essential kitchen items rise

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price witnessed no change as it remained stable at Rs 9,450 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs260 per kg and chicken meat price is stable at Rs360 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed an increase, which jumped from Rs 5,200 per carton to Rs 5,350 per carton, while in retail eggs are being sold at Rs190 per dozen against Rs182 per dozen.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price in retail went up from Rs250 per kg to Rs260 per kg, while 15kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs 3,300 per cylinder against Rs 3,200 per cylinder. The commodity in hilly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is being sold in the range of Rs280 per kg to Rs300 per kg.

Best quality ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable at Rs390 per litre pack, while B-grade cooking oil prices went up from Rs 4,450 per carton to Rs 4,500 per carton, setting another record, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 per pack of 900grams against Rs275 per pack.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the rise; as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs154 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs390 per kg. B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs120 per pack of 900grams, from Rs160 to Rs280 per pack.

During the week under review good quality wheat flour price of 15kg bag witnessed no change and remained stable at Rs 1,080 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,200 per bag. While the government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg price also remained stable at Rs 1,140 per bag.

Sugar price, which last week took all time high jump from Rs 5,850 per 50kg bag has witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs 7,400 per 50kg bag to Rs 6,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs135 per kg against Rs160 per. Sugar prices from October 16 started taking sudden increase from Rs 5,200 per 50kg bag and on November 5, 2021 touched Rs 7,600 per 50kg mark, but after the government intervention and supply of imported sugar at Rs90 per kg at the Utility Stores and on selected public places the commodity price has now started reducing.

Mutton and beef prices during the week under review remained stable as boneless beef is available at Rs800 per kg, beef with bones at Rs650 and mutton price remained unchanged at Rs 1,350 per kg.

Pulses prices remained stable as fine quality maash is being sold at Rs280 per kg, best quality lentil at Rs190 per kg. Best quality bean lentil at Rs280 per kg, masoor at Rs190-200 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs180 per kg, and moong at Rs140 per kg. Powder red chillis prices went down from Rs400 per kg to Rs360 per kg and powder turmeric price reduced from Rs400 per kg to Rs375 per kg.

Fresh milk as well as packed milk prices remained stable during the week. Price of various quality of rice has also remained stable.

Overall vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as potato price went up from Rs350 per 5kg to Rs375 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs85 per kg against Rs80 per kg, onion price went up from Rs220 per 5kg to Rs240 per 5kg which in the retail is available at Rs55 per kg. Tomato price went further up from Rs620 per 5kg to Rs675 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs160 per kg against Rs145 per kg. Cucumber price went up from Rs250 per 50kg to Rs330 per 50kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs80 per kg. Prices of various qualities of garlic went down from Rs750-1,350 per 5kg to Rs750-1,250 per 5kg, which in retail market are being sold at Rs170-300 per kg against Rs190-325 per kg. Ginger price went up from Rs 1,250 per 5kg to Rs 1,350 per 5kg, which in the retail market is being sold at Rs320 per kg against Rs300 per kg. Capsicum price went up from Rs700 per 5kg to Rs800 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs185 per kg against Rs160 per kg, fresh bean price went down from Rs450 per 5kg to Rs380 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs90 per kg against Rs100 per kg, peas price went up from Rs750 per 5kg to Rs800 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold at Rs175 per kg against Rs160 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices and the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed some serious differences as the PBS has mentioned 11.8 kg LPG cylinder price at Rs 2,496.99per domestic cylinder of 11.8 kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,550 per cylinder.

The PBS mentioned sugar price at Rs99.79 per kg, while in the market on average, sugar is available at Rs135-140 per kg. The PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs 1,887.83 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 1,820 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,200.10 per 20kg bag but in the market, it is available at Rs 1,460 per 20kg bag. Fresh milk price at Rs112.85 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs140 against the PBS mentioned price of Rs82.54, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/Islamabad is available at Rs 1,250 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,144.54 per kg, while in the urban areas of the twin cities, mutton is being sold at Rs 1,360 per kg.

The PBS has mentioned beef with bones price at Rs570.09, while it is being sold in the range of Rs650-700 per kg, while boneless beef is available at Rs800 per kg.

