Various gangs steal, snatch Rs52.2m valuables, 32 vehicles in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Various gangs of robbers, dacoits and armed snatchers deprived citizens of gold, cash, mobile phones, electronic appliances, and other valuables worth Rs52.2 million; and car lifting gangs stole 32 vehicles worth millions of rupees from various parts of the city during the last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers struck at 18 different locations and stole cash and valuables worth Rs19,020,000 and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phone, and gold ornament from seven people at gunpoint worth Rs33.2 million during the period under review.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during the last week and snatched or stole 32 vehicles including 17 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities of the city.

In the last week, auto thieves, stole 15 car bearing registration number LEV-6409 belonging to Muhammad Asif, BMN-162 belonging to Muhammad Nawaz, LAO-2662 belonging to Javed Anwer, LEH-6936 belonging to Muhammad Rizwan, HZ-684 belonging to Asfandyar, LED-7749 belonging to Wahid Iqbal,MNU-282 belonging to Zahid Zahoor, RIS-9500 belonging to Khalid Dad,RAD-198 belonging toAftikhar Ali, AQB-896 belonging to Baher Bashir, AUB-779 belonging to Azeem, AGY-789 belonging to Marukh Adeel, RLG-668 belonging to Numan Raza, LEF-135 belonging to Nasir Mehmood, and BC-9395 belonging to Faryad Shah.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Karachi Company, Ramna, Aabpara, and Industrial Area police stations.

