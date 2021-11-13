Corruption scam: Sindh PA speaker approaches SC to avert arrest

ISLAMABAD: Sindh provincial assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani approached the apex court to avert arrest in corruption scam. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader, on Friday, filed a pre-arrest bail before the Supreme Court against the Sindh High Court (SHC)'s verdict.

The High Court on October 15, 2021 had dismissed his pre-arrest bail in embezzlement of funds in the project of MPA hostels in Karachi and illegal appointments and out of turn promotions in the Sindh Assembly. The SHC has also dismissed his bail in accumulation of assets beyond his known means of income.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against Siraj Durrani, his brother Agha Masihuddin Khan, wife, son, daughters as well as 13 others before an accountability court in Karachi in 2019 for allegedly accumulating assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through illegal means.

The NAB had arrested the provincial assembly speaker in February 2019 in a hotel in Islamabad for investigation and a few months later filed a reference against him, his brother Agha Masihuddin Khan, and other family members.

