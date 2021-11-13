ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports three more dengue deaths, 380 fresh cases

Recorder Report 13 Nov 2021

LAHORE: There is no respite in dengue cases, as Punjab has reported three more fatalities including two in Lahore and one in Gujranwala during the last 24 hours. About 380 fresh dengue cases including 283 in Lahore were reported during the past 24 hours across the province.

With these fresh cases, the number of dengue-affected patients in Punjab reached 20558, a spokesman of health department, said adding, "There are about 1350 patients admitted in Lahore's hospitals and over 2000 across the province."

The spokesman said the department has stepped up operations across the province to eradicate dengue larvae and stop the spread of dengue. The reports from the state-run hospitals of the provincial capital said the beds for admission of dengue patients had run short and two to three patients were sharing a bed at the major teaching hospitals of the city.

There are reports of shortage of fever medicines in different parts of the provincial metropolis. Naveed, a resident of Gulshan-e-Ravi said his wife is suffering from fever and he is running from pillar to post to buy medicine for fever.

On the other hand, a spokesman of health department said fever medicines are available in abundance and there would be no shortage of medicine in any part. To a query, the spokesman said that due to effective measures taken by the department, the number of coronavirus cases in Punjab has come down significantly.

During the last 24 hours, Punjab has reported 138 coronavirus cases and five deaths taking the tally of cases to 441,631 and death toll to 12,967.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

coronavirus cases dengue dengue cases dengue deaths

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab reports three more dengue deaths, 380 fresh cases

No anti-Pakistan group operating: Afghan Taliban

International Sukuk issuance: FBR grants tax exemptions

Tarin launches formulation of Inland Revenue Code

PD willing to start AMI system worth over Rs17bn as pilot project in IESCO

Bilawal calls on Fazl

FBR’s website fully restored

Indonesia body forbids cryptocurrency trading

PM asks Troika Plus to ensure urgent aid

Southern Punjab, Sindh: Sugarcane crushing season to begin on 15th: mill owners

Xi urges investment in economic, tech cooperation

Read more stories