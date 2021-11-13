Winter season: LESCO CEO assures APTMA of uninterrupted power supply

LAHORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chaydhry Muhammad Amin has assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of incessant supply of electricity to the industry during winter season.

Amin said that extraordinary measures are being adopted to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the export-oriented industry of the country without any shutdowns, interruptions, fluctuations, tripping etc.

He made this assurance while talking to APTMA delegation headed by Hamid Zaman, Chairman APTMA Northern Zone and including Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman, Aamir Sheikh, Raza Baqir, Executive Director and Tahir Basharat Cheema, Energy Advisor APTMA.

CEO, LESCO assured that no punitive action would be taken against the industry if the consumption exceeds sanctioned load provided that the consumption remains within 5 MW. He asked APTMA to urge their members to apply for extension of load if required by them and committed that LESCO would process their applications on priority.

For immediate redressal of industry issues, LESCO Chief appointed Tariq Usman, Director Commercial and Muhammad Ashfaq, Deputy Manager as focal persons from LESCO and Raza Baqir from APTMA was also formed to attend the problems and issues.

While taking up the issues confronting smooth functioning of APTMA member mills in the province, Hamid Zaman pointed out that an extreme voltage fluctuation, besides excessive interruptions, is proving fatal for the export-oriented textile industry and demands immediate redressal.

Zaman said that textile industry operates 24/7 for 365 days and heavy fluctuation of electricity supply hits its productivity badly that ultimately affects the exports of the country.

He stressed that LESCO should shift the industry load to other grid stations for smooth uninterrupted electricity supply to industry during scheduled grid maintenance.

Chairman APTMA Northern Zone also took up the issue of exchange rate for calculation of electricity bills of the export-oriented sectors. CEO, LESCO committed to examine the issue in consultation with legal wing and APTMA.

