ANL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.14%)
NETSOL 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.14%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.54%)
TELE 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TRG 124.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-3.19%)
UNITY 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,747 Decreased By ▼ -52.64 (-1.1%)
BR30 20,662 Decreased By ▼ -301.45 (-1.44%)
KSE100 46,020 Decreased By ▼ -328.22 (-0.71%)
KSE30 17,839 Decreased By ▼ -142.83 (-0.79%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares open with big gains

AFP 12 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks rallied more than one percent at the open on Friday, with Alibaba leading tech firms up after reporting bumper revenue for its annual Singles Day shopping event in China.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.09 percent, or 274.84 points, to 25,522.83.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, ticking up 1.37 points to 3,534.15, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was also barely moved, inching 0.29 points higher to 2,458.07.

Hong Kong stocks
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares open with big gains

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories