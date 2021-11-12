Singapore Airlines has 79% of fleet ready to use on any demand increase
Singapore Airlines Ltd has 79% of its fleet and the vast majority of pilots and cabin crew active so that it can quickly capitalise on any increase in demand, the airline's chief executive said on Friday.
"We have 92% of pilots and 86% of cabin crew now back with us," he told analysts and media. "At the level we are operating now, which is 37% of pre-COVID capacity, going up to 43% in December, we are quite comfortable with this return rate."
The airline said on Thursday market conditions were improving after it reported a narrower second-quarter loss due to cost-cutting efforts, record cargo revenue and an improvement in passenger numbers from a low base.
Singapore has recently opened vaccinated travel lanes without quarantine with more than a dozen countries including Britain, the United States, Germany, Australia and South Korea.
"A China opening is not likely to happen at the moment, but we are ready to capitalise on any other opportunities that come our way," Goh said.
Neighbouring Malaysia will be added to the list from Nov. 29, allowing for more flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, one of the world's busiest international routes before the pandemic.
Singapore has capped daily arrivals for the vaccinated travel lanes, meaning the allowable traffic is in the single-digit percentages of pre-pandemic passenger numbers.
But it is an encouraging sign for travel in the Asia-Pacific region, which had had some of the world's toughest border controls during the pandemic.
PM says small farmers under increased focus
Singapore Airlines has 79% of fleet ready to use on any demand increase
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 12
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.85
▲ 0.55 (23.91%)
|
First Punjab Mod. / Nov 12
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.90
▲ 0.30 (11.54%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 12
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
8.40
▲ 0.85 (11.26%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 12
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
468.02
▲ 32.65 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 12
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
26.67
▲ 1.86 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 12
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
409.92
▲ 28.59 (7.50%)
|
Janana D Mal / Nov 12
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
83.89
▲ 5.80 (7.43%)
|
Pak Hotels Devp / Nov 12
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
169.00
▲ 11.50 (7.30%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 12
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
293.00
▲ 19.71 (7.21%)
|
Gillette Pak / Nov 12
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
220.95
▲ 13.23 (6.37%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Modaraba Al-Mali (R) / Nov 12
Modaraba Al-Mali (R)(MODAMR)
|
0.82
▲ -0.21 (-20.39%)
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.65
▲ -0.14 (-17.72%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 12
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.11
▲ -1.00 (-14.06%)
|
First Elite Cap. Mod. / Nov 12
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.28
▲ -0.27 (-7.61%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Nov 12
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
467.15
▲ -37.85 (-7.50%)
|
Leather Up. / Nov 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
14.00
▲ -1.12 (-7.41%)
|
Saif Tex / Nov 12
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
21.75
▲ -1.74 (-7.41%)
|
Imperial Ltd / Nov 12
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.05
▲ -1.50 (-6.96%)
|
Samin Textile / Nov 12
Samin Textiles Limited(SMTM)
|
11.76
▲ -0.87 (-6.89%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Nov 12
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
220.10
▲ -15.00 (-6.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hum Network / Nov 12
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
5,245,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 12
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
3,081,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
3,058,500
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2,134,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pakistan / Nov 12
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
1,965,295
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 12
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
1,762,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 12
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
1,388,000
▼ 0.00
|
First National Equities / Nov 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
1,382,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
1,362,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 12
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
1,191,000
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 12
|
174.29
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 12
|
174.19
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 12
|
114.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 12
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 12
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 12
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 12
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 12
|
4649.27
|
India Sensex / Nov 12
|
59919.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 12
|
29547.07
|
Nasdaq / Nov 12
|
15704.28
|
Hang Seng / Nov 12
|
25247.99
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 12
|
7384.18
|
Dow Jones / Nov 12
|
35921.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 12
|
16083.11
|
France CAC40 / Nov 12
|
7059.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 12
|
81.36
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 12
|
16180.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 12
|
100700.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 12
|
1864.00
|
Cotton / Nov 12
|
115.41
Comments