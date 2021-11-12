S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after inflation-led rout; Disney weighs on Dow
NEW YORK: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounded on Thursday from two days of inflation-driven selloff, but losses in Walt Disney due to slowing subscriber growth in its streaming video service weighed on the Dow.
A record-breaking rally in Wall Street’s main indexes had come to an end earlier this week as recent inflation reports suggested that the current spike in prices will take longer to cool amid snarled global supply chains.
But Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, said investors were able to look beyond the near term as “we just have more demand than supply.”
“That’s likely a good thing for future growth in earnings,” he said.
Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes rose in early trading, with consumer discretionary leading the gains.
Tesla Inc gained 1.4% to claw back some ground lost in its 12.6% drop earlier this week, even after filings showed Chief Executive and top holder Elon Musk had sold about $5 billion of the stock over recent days.
Other mega-cap technology and communications stocks including Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp , Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc rose between 0.4% and 0.8%.
Walt Disney Co dropped 8.0% to lead declines among Dow components, as it reported the smallest rise in Disney+ subscriptions since the service’s launch and posted downbeat profit at its theme park division.
At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 51.75 points, or 0.14%, at 36,028.19, the S&P 500 was up 13.79 points, or 0.30%, at 4,660.50 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 134.58 points, or 0.86%, at 15,757.29.
Amazon-backed electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc jumped 9.8%, adding to the nearly 30% gain on its blockbuster trading debut.
Tapestry Inc rose 9.2% after the Coach handbag maker lifted its annual sales forecast, boosted by a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods.
Market participants were also watching developments around the nomination of the Federal Reserve Chair, with President Joe Biden still weighing whether to keep Jerome Powell for a second term or elevate Fed Governor Lael Brainard to the post.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 51 new lows.
PM says small farmers under increased focus
S&P 500, Nasdaq rise after inflation-led rout; Disney weighs on Dow
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments
Comments are closed.