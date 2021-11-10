ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
BYCO 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.48%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.79%)
FFL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
FNEL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.53%)
GGGL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MDTL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
MLCF 36.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
NETSOL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.76%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.42%)
TELE 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.27%)
TRG 132.80 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.11%)
UNITY 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.86%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 42.19 (0.88%)
BR30 21,374 Increased By ▲ 216.02 (1.02%)
KSE100 46,644 Increased By ▲ 244.2 (0.53%)
KSE30 18,104 Increased By ▲ 120.4 (0.67%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England's James relishing best form ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

England right back Reece James is enjoying the best form of his career ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino, the 21-year-old said.

James, who withdrew from the last England squad due to injury, has four goals and four assists for Chelsea in 12 games in all competitions this season.

"I'd say at this moment in time, this is probably the best I've performed, and recent results and performances have probably shown that as well," James told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Our team (Chelsea) is performing well and we're creating a lot of chances, so that's obviously helping and we've got great players around us.

"When you're playing week in and week out, you're playing well and the team's performing, keeping clean sheets and winning games, it obviously helps everyone build confidence."

England are top of Group I in the World Cup qualifying, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Friday and play at San Marino three days later.

Chelsea Albania Reece James 2022 World Cup qualifiers

Comments

1000 characters

England's James relishing best form ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Trade policy framework approved

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

Read more stories