ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APS attack case: SC orders govt to submit report in 4 weeks

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan assures court that all those responsible will be exposed
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Nov 2021
APS attack case: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the Supreme Court of Pakistan

The Supreme Court (SC) has given the government four weeks' time to take action against those responsible for the attack on Army Public School (APS) and submit a report, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier appeared before the SC after being summoned by the apex court. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed took up the case proceedings.

The bench asked the PM what progress had been made in the case. The PM replied that his party was in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when the attack took place, adding that the same night he had called a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

He further said that he had also met the injured students as well as the families of the martyred. The PM also informed the bench that a National Action Plan was helmed after the APS massacre.

The SC told him that the families of the martyred wanted compensation from the government, adding that they wanted action against the officials in high-level positions at the time of the attack.

APS Peshawar tragedy: SC asks govt to redress grievances of martyrs’ families

While speaking to the media after the court hearing, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry alongside Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that it was easy for the government to accuse and blame the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz under whose tenure the APS carnage took place.

But, he added, the PM set an example and had appeared before the court.

“The Supreme Court has given the government four weeks to take action against those responsible for the attack on the Army Public School," he shared.

Meanwhile, the interior minister stated that the PM had assured the court that all those responsible will be exposed.

Earlier during the hearing in the morning, the CJP inquired whether the PM had read the court's order. Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan replied that the court's orders were not relayed to the PM, adding that he will brief the premier himself. At this, the CJP had summoned the PM before the court.

APS attack was the result of a massive security failure, claims inquiry report

Last month, the SC had directed the AGP to take steps for redressing the grievances of the APS's martyrs’ families. The families of the APS martyrs had expressed dissatisfaction over the measures taken by the provincial and the federal governments, saying that action was taken only against low-level officials, but no case was registered against top officials.

They requested the bench “to order for the registration of an FIR against the then Army Chief General (retired) Raheel Sharif, DG ISI Lt-Gen (retired) Zaheerul Islam, Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt-Gen (retired) Hadayatur Rehman, the then Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the then Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak,” who they claimed are actually responsible for the tragic incident.

“If action is taken against them then such incident could be prevented in the future,” relatives of the martyrs said.

On December 16, 2014, a total of 147 people, 132 of them children, were martyred when TTP militants stormed the APS-Warsak School, in Peshawar.

Recently, the government has engaged in talks with the TTP over a "reconciliation process", with Fawad having announced on Monday that a "complete ceasefire" agreement had been reached with the banned outfit.

Pakistan Supreme Court Terrorist attack APS

Comments

1000 characters

APS attack case: SC orders govt to submit report in 4 weeks

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

As a test case, UN bypasses Taliban to pay Afghan health workers

Australia gear up to face red-hot Pakistan

Read more stories