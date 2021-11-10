ANL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.11%)
ASC 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
ASL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (4.76%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.14%)
BYCO 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.48%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.79%)
FFL 13.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.06%)
FNEL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.53%)
GGGL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.78%)
GGL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
JSCL 20.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
KAPCO 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MDTL 2.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.57%)
MLCF 36.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
NETSOL 115.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.76%)
PACE 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.37%)
PIBTL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.51%)
PRL 16.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
PTC 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 42.35 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.42%)
TELE 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.27%)
TRG 132.80 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (2.11%)
UNITY 29.07 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.86%)
WTL 2.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.82%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 42.16 (0.88%)
BR30 21,383 Increased By ▲ 224.51 (1.06%)
KSE100 46,640 Increased By ▲ 239.71 (0.52%)
KSE30 18,100 Increased By ▲ 116.68 (0.65%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APS attack case: SC orders government to submit report in 4 weeks

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan assures the court that all those responsible will be exposed
BR Web Desk Updated 10 Nov 2021
APS attack case: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at the Supreme Court of Pakistan

The Supreme Court (SC) has given the government four weeks time to take action against those responsible for the attack on Army Public School (APS) and submit a report, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier appeared before SC today after being summoned by the apex court. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed took up the case proceedings today.

The PM briefed the SC on the progress made in the APS attack case. He told the bench that a National Action Plan was helmed after the APS massacre.

APS Peshawar tragedy: SC asks govt to redress grievances of martyrs’ families

While speaking to the media after the court hearing, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry alongside Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that it was easy for the government to accuse and blame the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz under whose tenure the APS carnage took place.

But, he added, the PM set an example and had appeared before the court.

“The Supreme Court has given the government four weeks to take action against those responsible for the attack on Army Public School," he shared.

Meanwhile, the interior minister stated that the PM had assured the court that all those responsible will be exposed.

Earlier during the hearing in the morning, the CJP inquired whether the PM had read the court's order. Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan replied that the court's orders were not relayed to the PM, adding that he will brief the premier himself. At this, the CJP had summoned the PM before the court.

APS attack was the result of a massive security failure, claims inquiry report

Last month, the SC had directed the AGP to take steps for redressing the grievances of the APS's martyrs’ families. The families of the APS martyrs had expressed dissatisfaction over the measures taken by the provincial and the federal governments, saying that action was taken only against low-level officials, but no case was registered against the top officials.

They requested the bench “to order for the registration of an FIR against the then Army Chief General (retired) Raheel Sharif, DG ISI Lt-Gen (retired) Zaheerul Islam, Corps Commander, Peshawar, Lt-Gen (retired) Hadayatur Rehman, the then Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and the then Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak,” who they claimed are actually responsible for the tragic incident.

“If action is taken against them then such incident could be prevented in the future,” the heirs of the martyrs said.

On December 16, 2014, a total of 147 people, 132 of them children, were martyred when militants stormed the APS-Warsak School, in Peshawar.

Pakistan Supreme Court Terrorist attack APS

Comments

1000 characters

APS attack case: SC orders government to submit report in 4 weeks

CPEC termed our ‘last chance’ for industrialization

Cabinet decides to increase gas tariff for captive power

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of its eligible population against Covid-19

Official spot rate hits all-time high

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

$700m ready for Covid-19 vaccines: Zukhov meets Ayub, says ADB plans to give $10bn in 5 years

Tax-to-GDP ratio suffers blow due to pandemic

Transfer of PCSI to NFSRD: Cabinet directs MoC to initiate summary

Civil servants urged to uphold highest morals, ethics

Read more stories