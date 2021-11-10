CM felicitates cricket team

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has extended congratulations to team captain Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and other players of the cricket team for setting world records in the T20 world cup.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the CM said the national team has brought laurels home with its performance adding that the team would also achieve success against Australia in the semi-final. Muhammad Rizwan, who has scored the most runs in the calendar year, is a valuable asset to the cricket team, he added.

Shoaib Malik has proved that 'old is gold' by scoring a half-century off 18 balls against Scotland. Muhammad Asif has emerged as a new hope for the cricket team, he said. Similarly, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have sent the batsmen of the opposing teams back to the pavilion with their excellent bowling.

