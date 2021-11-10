ANL 17.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-7.43%)
Supplies of sugar in Lahore run dry

Zahid Baig 10 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Shopkeepers in the biggest wholesale market of the province, Akbari Mandi, claimed on Tuesday that the market has run dry of the locally-manufactured sugar and only imported sugar is available for sale on the government-notified rates.

Two wholesalers said that since the administration started monitoring and raiding the sale facilities of sugar to enforce the government rates of the sweetener, wholesalers and dealers stopped lifting sugar from the mills and are only selling the imported sugar.

They said that all eyes are now set on start of fresh cane crushing season which the government has notified as November 15, in Southern part of the province, and from November 20, 2021, in rest of the province. However, they expressed their doubts that even the new production can bring the prices of sugar down to Rs 90 per kilograms. They said that now shopkeepers are selling whatever the stock they had left of the domestically-produced commodity at rates of their will.

Meanwhile, a meeting of all the departments concerned was held with Provincial Minister For Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal to review the availability, prices and existing stock of sugar and flour.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha briefed the meeting about the distribution system, availability and monitoring process of essential commodities.

The secretaries of agriculture and food departments, additional secretaries and commerce and concerned officers attended the meeting. The participants expressed satisfaction over the existing stock of sugar and flour.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister said that Punjab has ample stock of sugar and flour. Imported sugar is available at Rs.90 per kg while a 20 kg bag of flour is available at Rs 1100. Prices of sugar, flour and other essential commodities are being monitored continuously, he added. The Minister said that demand and supply of daily use items were also being monitored. Price control magistrates and officials of relevant departments are present in the field.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that immediate action is taken on the complaint of illegal profiteering and hoarding. Unjustified increase in prices and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Provincial Minister directed that action be taken against those who involved in selling sugar and flour on excess rates.

The government will fulfill its responsibility to protect the rights of consumers, he concluded.

