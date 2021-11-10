KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 205,427 tonnes of cargo comprising 116,834 tonnes of import cargo and 88,593 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hour on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 116,834 comprised of 49,222 tonnes of containerized cargo, 525 tonnes of DAP, 6,291 tonnes of Sugar, 6,557 tonnes of Wheat and 54,239 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 88,593 tonnes comprised of 49,036 tonnes of containerized cargo, 37,757 tonnes of Clinkers 1,800 tonnes of Oil and Liquid Cargo.

Nearly 7160 containers comprising of 3655 containers import and 3505 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 975 of 20's and 1182 of 40's loaded while 38 of 20's and 139 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1090 of 20's and 914 of 40's loaded containers while 97 of 20's and 245 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Nearly 05 ships namely, Actuaria, Apl Florida, Teera Bhum, OOCL Guangzhou and Kota Nilam have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 06 ships namely, As Alva, Sofia Express, Cma Cgm Otello, Apnoia, Northern Guard and Oel Kedarnath have sailed out from Karachi Port on the same day.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, four ships, Sea Ploeg, Simaisma, Northern Precision and MSC Paola left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, Kilburn, MSC Nicole, Rising Harrier and Xin Hai Tong-9 are expected to sail from EVTL, QICT, MW-2 and MW-4 on today in the afternoon.

A cargo volume of 195,786 tonnes, comprising 151,981 tonnes imports cargo and 43,805 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,395 Containers (3,025 TEUs Imports and 2,370 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 18 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Maersk Kensington, Maersk Brooklyn, MSC Rania, AMP Crystal, African Sanderling and Southern Robin carrying Containers, Fertilizer, Coal and Palm oil are expected to take berths at QICT, MW-2, MW-4 and LCT respectively on Tuesday, 9th November, while a container vessel 'Ermina' is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 10th November-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021