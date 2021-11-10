KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 09, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 489,095,423 270,642,981 15,964,212,280 8,985,873,795 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,414,215,015 (1,535,260,646) (121,045,630) Local Individuals 12,710,257,254 (13,875,155,182) (1,164,897,927) Local Corporates 6,158,294,517 (4,872,350,958) 1,285,943,557 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021