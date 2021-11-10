Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
10 Nov 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (November 09, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
489,095,423 270,642,981 15,964,212,280 8,985,873,795
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,414,215,015 (1,535,260,646) (121,045,630)
Local Individuals 12,710,257,254 (13,875,155,182) (1,164,897,927)
Local Corporates 6,158,294,517 (4,872,350,958) 1,285,943,557
===============================================================================
