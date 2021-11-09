ANL 17.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-6.46%)
ASC 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
ASL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.93%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.92%)
BYCO 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.8%)
FCCL 19.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.33%)
FFBL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.2%)
FFL 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.66%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
GGGL 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-6.47%)
GGL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-7.39%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.17%)
JSCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.23%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-7.41%)
MLCF 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-4.43%)
NETSOL 115.27 Decreased By ▼ -3.42 (-2.88%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-5.1%)
PAEL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.53%)
POWER 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.71%)
PRL 16.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.47%)
PTC 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.39%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 41.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.67%)
TELE 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-4.54%)
TRG 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.05 (-3.03%)
UNITY 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-6%)
WTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-4.26%)
BR100 4,815 Decreased By ▼ -114.14 (-2.32%)
BR30 21,171 Decreased By ▼ -781.06 (-3.56%)
KSE100 46,495 Decreased By ▼ -619.69 (-1.32%)
KSE30 18,022 Decreased By ▼ -236.4 (-1.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka heads depleted field at WTA Finals

AFP 09 Nov 2021

GUADALAJARA: The increasingly unpredictable nature of women's tennis will be on display in Guadalajara on Wednesday when a severely depleted field brings the curtain down on a tumultuous 2021 season at the WTA Tour Finals.

With 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams injured, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka on an extended hiatus and Australia's world number one Ashleigh Barty opting to skip the event, an all-European eight-woman field will be left to compete for the season-ending title.

It marks the final stop of a season where the only certainty has been uncertainty.

That point is reflected by the fact that this season's four Grand Slam finals featured eight different players.

Only two of 2021's Grand Slam finalists have travelled to Mexico for the WTA finals -- the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, the world number three who won the French Open in June, and her compatriot Karolina Pliskova, beaten by Barty at Wimbledon.

The two teenage sensations who lit up the US Open -- Britain's 18-year-old fairytale winner Emma Raducanu and Canada's 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez -- both failed to qualify.

Six of the eight players in the field are playing in the WTA Finals for the first time, with Pliskova and Spain's Garbine Muguruza the only veterans.

The tournament, which is taking place in Mexico this year after being moved from its usual home in Shenzhen, China due to the pandemic, sees the field split into two groups of four.

The winners and runners up of the groups advance to the semi-finals.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus starts the event as top seed, qualifying for the finals after a season which saw wins in Abu Dhabi and Madrid followed by runs to the semi-final at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Second seed Pliskova meanwhile has yet to enter the winner's circle this season, with the highlight remaining her march to the final at Wimbledon. Greece's Maria Sakkari, seeded five in Mexico, is also chasing her first title of the year.

As the only 2021 Grand Slam champion in the line-up, the third-seeded Krejcikova could well emerge as the player to beat.

The 25-year-old from Brno bagged wins in Strasbourg and Prague this season to set alongside her maiden Grand Slam win at Roland Garros, and capped a breakthrough with a doubles gold medal alongside Katerina Siniakova at the Tokyo Olympics.

Krejcikova will also partner Siniakova again at the doubles in Guadalajara.

Poland's Iga Swiatek, a surprise winner of the French Open in 2020, is seeded fourth, looking to claim a third tournament of 2021 after wins in Adelaide and Rome.

Spanish sixth seed Muguruza, who failed to go further than the fourth round at a Grand Slam this year, is also chasing a third title after wins Doha and Chicago.

Muguruza's compatriot Paula Badosa arrives in Guadalajara fresh from a confidence-boosting victory in Indian Wells last month, the second title of her career after a win in Belgrade in May.

Serena Williams Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka WTA Tour Finals

Comments

1000 characters

Sabalenka heads depleted field at WTA Finals

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Afghan foreign minister to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls to 0.94% as pandemic subsides

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

UK to add Sinovac, Sinopharm and Covaxin to approved vaccine list

ECP orders Balochistan govt to provide details of LG polls in two weeks

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Read more stories