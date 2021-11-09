ANL 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.85%)
ASC 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.43%)
ASL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
BYCO 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
FCCL 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.99%)
FFBL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.31%)
FFL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.99%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
GGGL 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.92%)
GGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
MDTL 2.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.19%)
MLCF 37.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-3.06%)
NETSOL 116.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.64 (-2.22%)
PACE 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.85%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.68%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.16%)
POWER 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
PRL 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.9%)
PTC 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.41%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.06%)
TELE 18.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.64%)
TRG 130.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-2.51%)
UNITY 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.33%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -72.47 (-1.47%)
BR30 21,435 Decreased By ▼ -517.18 (-2.36%)
KSE100 46,598 Decreased By ▼ -516.56 (-1.1%)
KSE30 18,044 Decreased By ▼ -214.38 (-1.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat as auto, pharma stocks offset Britannia fall

Reuters 09 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday as gains in automobile and pharmaceutical stocks offset a fall in Britannia Industries after a weak quarterly results report.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index was flat at 18,069.45 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.03% to 60,524.61 by 0355 GMT.

In Mumbai trading, Britannia Industries fell 4% to be the biggest percentage loser on the Nifty 50, a day after the biscuit maker reported a fall in September-quarter profit.

The Nifty Auto Index and the Nifty Pharma Index added 1.17% and 1.32%, respectively.

Among other individual stocks, Cadila Healthcare gained 1.6% after the drugmaker said the central government has placed an order for 10 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Sobha added 7.6% after the real estate firm on Monday said its September-quarter profit nearly tripled from a year earlier.

Broader Asian markets followed Wall Street higher in early trade on Tuesday as the passage of a US infrastructure bill boosted sentiment.

Indian shares blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index Nifty Pharma Index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares flat as auto, pharma stocks offset Britannia fall

Parliamentarians briefed TTP: peace talks held with only splinter groups

Fed turns focus to rate debate

Unbridled inflation: Public backlash compels govt to stop releasing weekly SPI?

Challenges of hoarding, profiteering: PM chairs meeting on prices

NA passes 7 bills

Higher gas/RLNG rates: Punjab-based textile industry to resist govt move

RLNG power plants’ sell-off: JP Morgan team briefed on investment opportunities

Iran-backed militia staged attack on Iraq PM?

Subordinating regulatory authorities to PM: Federal govt withdraws appeal against stay order

ICT land acquisition for public purposes: Govt decides to amend law to exclude ‘housing’

Read more stories