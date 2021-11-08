ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has urged the superior judiciary to take notice of fact-finding report of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) into Daska election matter, if it wanted to do something for the country.

Addressing a press conference along with Maryam Aurangzeb on Sunday, Abbasi said that he is hopeful that the superior judiciary would take a suo moto action as it has been exercising power of suo moto notices on other issues. He said that in his opinion if any government tries to steal the election through planning, it is a breach of the Constitution and can be tried under article 6.

He said that his party demands that there is need to take action on the report so that no one in the future can think of stealing the election. He said it is the test of judiciary today that if it can remove a prime minister for not taking a salary, whether it can take action against those hatching conspiracy for stealing Daska election.

QWP chief says govt should stop harassing ECP to work freely

Former prime minister said that if the judiciary wanted to do something for the country, then it should seek the ECP fact-finding report into Daska election and take action because it was attack or robbery on the system which is based on election.

He said that the country was going through a difficult situation today simply because the 2018 election was stolen. "We hope that the ECP would public this 33-page report, so that the people of the country could know what happens in elections in Pakistan", he said, adding that the government wanted to steal the next election through electronic voting machine because the government knows it would not be able to get even 10percent of votes.

He said that this party is also expecting from the ECP to give exemplary punishment to the people involved in trying to steal the Daska election. He regretted that even today the government wanted to change the law for making the ECP subservient.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ECP PMLN Shahid Khaqan Maryam Aurangzeb Daska election

Comments

1000 characters

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Notification issued: Govt revokes TLP's proscribed status

Shehbaz demands action against govt after Daska by-poll report

Covid lockdowns adversely affected commodity prices globally: PM Imran

Semi-final race: New Zealand qualify, India knocked out

Iraq PM calls for calm after drone attack on his residence

US finally reopening borders after 20 months

Nation sides with PM Imran despite inflation: KPK CM

Rizwan breaks Gayle's record for most T20 runs in a year

Read more stories