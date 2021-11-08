DG FIA visits FIA Cybercrime Headquarters Sindh

KARACHI: Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday visited Cybercrime Headquarters Sindh. Upon arrival, Head of FIA Cybercrime Sindh Imran Riaz welcomed the DG FIA. Additional DG South Shakeel Durrani, Director Sindh Zone 2 Younus Chandio, and Acting Director Sindh Zone-1 Dr Farooq also accompanied DG FIA.

DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi glorified the performance of the Cybercrime Sindh and appreciated all the team members for their outstanding achievements. Lauding the efforts of Imran Riaz, the head of cyber crime Sindh, DG Sanaullah Abbasi said that the way he has lifted the dead horse of Cyber Crime Sindh is phenomenal and is being talked about in every nook and corner of the country.