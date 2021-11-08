FWCCI to organise women chambers' presidents' conference

FAISALABAD: First all Pakistan women Chambers Presidents Conference will be organized to develop mutual relations with all female chambers across the country and formulate collective women related policies on the core issues, said Nighat Shahid, President Faisalabad Women Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI).

She was talking to a delegation of female entrepreneurs in her office here. She said that women are almost half of our population but their share in national economy is quite negligible due to the negative mindset and social taboos. She said that FWCCI is already working on a roadmap to encourage educated young females to start their own businesses instead of running after the jobs. She said that twenty one Women Chambers of Commerce are currently working in the country.

She said that 'Roadmap for Women Empowerment' is her priority- one. She said that in this context, first All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents Conference will be held in Faisalabad on 15th Nov, 2021. Its main objective is to highlight the issues of female entrepreneurs and develop consensus among all Chambers so that we could pressurize policy makers to inculcate our suggestions in order to exploit the untapped potential of female population.

