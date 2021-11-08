8,377 candidates appear for University of Sindh entrance test

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro on Sunday conducted the phased pre-entry test for admissions to 57 bachelor degree programs for the academic year 2022 in which a total of 8377 candidates including 1647 females participated.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited various examination centres setup on the campus during the test and reviewed the test process. According to the SU spokesman, the entrance test started at 10:30am and lasted for 90 minutes, during which as many as 6540 male and 1647 female candidates took part in order to try their luck for admissions to Pakistan's university which was established on April 4, 1947.

According to the spokesman, 190 candidates who could not appear in the pre entry test in the 1st phase were also given a chance to appear in the 2nd and the last phase as they had submitted their applications to the directorate of admissions requesting the authorities to provide them with the opportunity to take the test.

Test centres were set up at the Institute of Microbiology, Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of Biotechnology, Institute of English Language & Literature, Department of Media and Communication Studies, Arts Faculty Building, Faculty of Engineering & Technology and the Institute of Physics, where the candidates took the test in a serene environment. Candidates were provided with water bottles and ball pens as well, while they were called district-wise for appearing in the entrance test in both the phases so that they may accompany one another and diminish their expenses.

The transport department of the university also plied point buses for the candidates from Kotri, Hyderabad and Jamshoro, through which they were provided pick-and-drop facility.

The entrance test was conducted in a professional manner by the Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC), while the results of 8377 candidates appeared in the exam were announced in just 2 hours due to the availability of modern tools, contemporary machinery and advanced technology. The presence of modern machines and tools in the testing centre ensured transparency and immediate issuance of test results as usual.

