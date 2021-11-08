ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

8,377 candidates appear for University of Sindh entrance test

Recorder Report 08 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: The University of Sindh Jamshoro on Sunday conducted the phased pre-entry test for admissions to 57 bachelor degree programs for the academic year 2022 in which a total of 8377 candidates including 1647 females participated.

SU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited various examination centres setup on the campus during the test and reviewed the test process. According to the SU spokesman, the entrance test started at 10:30am and lasted for 90 minutes, during which as many as 6540 male and 1647 female candidates took part in order to try their luck for admissions to Pakistan's university which was established on April 4, 1947.

According to the spokesman, 190 candidates who could not appear in the pre entry test in the 1st phase were also given a chance to appear in the 2nd and the last phase as they had submitted their applications to the directorate of admissions requesting the authorities to provide them with the opportunity to take the test.

Test centres were set up at the Institute of Microbiology, Institute of Biochemistry, Institute of Biotechnology, Institute of English Language & Literature, Department of Media and Communication Studies, Arts Faculty Building, Faculty of Engineering & Technology and the Institute of Physics, where the candidates took the test in a serene environment. Candidates were provided with water bottles and ball pens as well, while they were called district-wise for appearing in the entrance test in both the phases so that they may accompany one another and diminish their expenses.

The transport department of the university also plied point buses for the candidates from Kotri, Hyderabad and Jamshoro, through which they were provided pick-and-drop facility.

The entrance test was conducted in a professional manner by the Sindh University Testing Centre (SUTC), while the results of 8377 candidates appeared in the exam were announced in just 2 hours due to the availability of modern tools, contemporary machinery and advanced technology. The presence of modern machines and tools in the testing centre ensured transparency and immediate issuance of test results as usual.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

University of Sindh Jamshoro SU entrance test Professor Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro

Comments

1000 characters

8,377 candidates appear for University of Sindh entrance test

Pakistan-Iran trade likely to increase to $5bn in next 5 yrs

Sentiment remains bullish

Global price hike: Country fared 'relatively better': PM

Law Div vets Tax Laws (4th Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

POL products: FBR takes notice of delay in issuance of Sales Tax notification

Minimum tax computation: LHC issues contempt notice to FBR

Daska by-election: PML-N wants judiciary to take notice

Alleged plot against Israelis: Pakistani among 6 to face trial in Cyprus

Media accused of giving wrong impression about inflation

Pakistan become only team to remain unbeaten in T20 World Cup group stage

Read more stories