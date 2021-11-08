PTI activist Arbab Akbar joins PPP

PESHAWAR: Former PTI affiliated member District Council Peshawar Arbab Akbar Nawaz joined PPP along with his families and associates on Sunday. In this connection, a big public meeting was held at the residence of former district councilor Arbab Akbar Nawaz. Besides, PPP provincial president, Najmuddin Khan, former federal minister Arbab Alamgir Khan, MNA Sajid Tori, Malik Tehmash Khan, Zulfikar Afghani and Zulfikar Awan also attended the joining ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial president PPP, Najmuddin Khan said that PPP has taught living to oppress while PTI is snatching the right of living from the people. He welcomed the new entrants to the party and said that the party had always stood by the poor and added that till a single Jiyala is alive no one would be allowed to snatch their rights.

