JI Karachi chief meets family members of Nazim Jokhio

Recorder Report 07 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday demanded justice for Nazim Jokhio, who was killed in Malir district.

JI chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman visited the grieved family of Nazim Jokhio, whose body was reportedly found at a farmhouse of the Sindh Assembly Member in Malir.

Afzal Jokhio, the brother of slain Jokhio and other members of the family, received Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman during the condolence visit.

Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said that the "horrendous" crime transpired a true face of the feudalism and slavery system in the province.

"People in the prevailing system cannot exercise their will and democracy has already been kidnapped," he said.

The JI leader urged the authorities concerned to ensure exemplary punishment for those found responsible behind the killing.

Sindh Assembly Jamaat e Islami Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Nazim Jokhio

