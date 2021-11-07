ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
Pakistan

Zafar Iqbal Sarwar made chairman FIEDMC board

Press Release 07 Nov 2021

FAISALABAD: FIEDMC Board was completed after a long period of four months and a notification was also issued. According to the notification, the new chairman of FIEDMC Boardd will be Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, CEO of ZIS Textile.

Mian Kashif Zia (Chairman PHMA), Director Lahore Fashion, Azizullah Goheer, Secretary General, Pakistan Textile Exporters Association and Mohammad Asif Ali CEO TIPOO Enterprise have been added to the new Board of Directors.

It is hoped that the grievances and demands of the industrialists will be resolved soon.

Newly-elected Chairman Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, newly-elected Directors Mian Kashif Zia, Azizullah Goheer and Muhammad Asif Ali and others expressed their best wishes and said that FIEDMC which had been facing problems for some time will once again be on its way to its destination and will achieve new successes.

Atif Munir Sheikh has welcomed the appointment of Zafar Iqbal Sarwar as Chairman Board of Director (BOD) of the Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Development Management Company (FIEDMC).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that FIEDMC has established a number of industrial estates to ensure industrial production and export in a globally compliant environment. He said that M-3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zone are passing through the colonization stage and decision making was delayed unnecessarily in the absence of Chairman Board of Director.

He said that Zafar Iqbal Sarwar is a competent, dashing and a visionary industrialist and is playing his pivotal role in enhancing textile export.

"His appointment to head FIEDMC Board will not only spur local and foreign investment but also help Pakistan to achieve 100 percent export target to US 21 billion dollars by the end of next year.

Zafar Iqbal has the privilege to formulate the first textile policy of this government which has ensured sustained and durable growth in addition to increasing the textile export. He hoped that Zafar Iqbal Sarwar will also review the negative impacts of the current inflation and submit viable recommendations to attract maximum investment for the industrial sector in general and textile in particular. He said that the government has indicated shortage of Gas during the upcoming winter season and hoped that Zafar will remain in touch with concerned government quarters to ensure regular Gas supply to the industrial sector for the uninterrupted industrial and export process.

