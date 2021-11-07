Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday closed high on the local market, traders said. It grew by Rs2800 to Rs123000 per tola on weekend.

Gold per 10 grams became costlier by Rs2401.

The price of gold on the world market was cited $1818 per ounces.

Silver was traded for Rs1440 per tola; Rs1234.55 per 10 grams and $24.21 per ounce, traders said.

