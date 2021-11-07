ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,969 Increased By ▲ 17.12 (0.35%)
BR30 22,213 Decreased By ▼ -56.36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi-led coalition says over 150 Huthis dead in Yemen raids

AFP 07 Nov 2021

RIYADH: The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen said Saturday it has killed more than 150 more Huthi rebels in the past 24 hours in raids around the northern pro-government bastion of Marib.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government, has reported near-daily strikes over the past month against the Iran-backed Huthis, each time claiming high losses.

The rebels, who have for months waged an offensive against Marib, rarely comment on losses. AFP cannot independently verify the Saudi tolls that total more than 2,000 dead in air strike since October.

"Fourteen military vehicles were destroyed and more than 157 terrorist elements eliminated" in the latest raids, the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi state news agency SPA.

The air strikes targeted two regions of oil-rich Marib province, Al-Jawf in the north and the south's Al-Bayda, it said, as well as Sirwah, west of Marib city.

The Huthis began a major push to seize the city in February and, after a lull, they renewed their offensive in September.

Marib is the embattled government's last stronghold in the north. A loyalist military official acknowledged Tuesday that the Huthis have made advances on the ground.

Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions displaced in what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Yemen Huthi rebels Saudi led military coalition Huthi rebels in Yemen

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saudi-led coalition says over 150 Huthis dead in Yemen raids

Cabinet to discuss inflation, other issues on Tuesday

Revenue boost: FBR board chalks out measures

New terminals: Cabinet asks PD to ensure pipeline capacity allocation availability

US Congress passes giant Biden infrastructure bill

POS integration: List of 608 Tier-1 retailers unveiled

Govt focusing on better education: PM

Inefficient power, RLNG sectors: PSO receivables hit Rs380.464bn mark

Ban on TLP lifted?

PDM announces 'decisive' anti-govt movement

5-day visit begins today: OIC envoy to assess grave situation in IIOJK: FO

Read more stories