German envoy says will resolve visa issues of carpet exporters

LAHORE: Ambassador of Germany Bernhard Schlagheck on Friday said that visa issues of carpet exporters will be resolved on priority basis. While addressing, the members and office bearers of Pakistan Carpet Manufactures and Exporters Association during his visit to Carpet Training Institute Bernhard Schlagheck assured that visa issues facing carpet exporters wishing to participate in the "Domotex" exhibition in Germany will be resolved on a priority basis.

He further said that the Association should send a list of their members to the Germany Embassy in Islamabad so that their visa process can be expedited at the fast track to facilitate them to participate in the Annual Fair in Hanover January, next.

The German envoy said Pakistan and Germany share good trade and commerce relations between two countries and assured Germany would assist Carpet Export Manufacturers Association in the field of Research and Development so as to promote trade between the two countries.

He further pointed both countries are celebrating seventy years of bilateral trade relations which, he said would continue to expand during the coming days.

He said Germany also imports a number of items from Pakistan other than carpets. The German envoy further pointed out that more than seventy thousand Pakistani are living in Germany who are playing important role in promoting economic activities.

Regarding issuance of German visas to the general public and the members of the carpet manufacturers and exports association, the Ambassador suggested that all visa candidates should ensure they are fully vaccinated of Pfizer Vaccine against Covid-19 to help dispose of visa cases in a timely manner.

He further advised that members already having Schengen visas during the last fifty-nine days need not to re-apply for visas to attend the forthcoming International Fair in Hanover.

Chairman Pakistan Carpets Export Association Akhter Nazir Cooki, Vice Chairman Ejazur Rehman and the former Chairman Latif also spoke on the occasion and highlighted problems being faced by the Exporters community and presented solutions to overcome the problems which the Ambassador heard and took notes on certain of them. Later, the German Ambassador visited various carpet manufacturing sections and evinced keen interest in the processing of colourful carpets.

