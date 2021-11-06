This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial "Muslim prayer disruptions in India" carried by the newspaper on Friday. That the point "when a government head has no shame in spreading hatred against the country's 200 million Muslims, and even incites people to kill them, those in Gurgaon [in India's Haryana state] cannot expect to have freedom to manifest their faith in practice" cannot be overemphasized. That India has regressed enormously since Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 is a fact.

Religious minorities, including Muslims, are increasingly vulnerable to communal violence in Modi's India. The present environment has emboldened Hindu right-wing groups to escalate attacks on minorities. In other words, there exists a dangerous climate of impunity.

Nasim Hasan (Islamabad)

