ANL 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.04%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.39%)
ASL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.55%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
BYCO 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
FCCL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.21%)
FFBL 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.97%)
FFL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.41%)
FNEL 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5%)
GGGL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.61%)
GGL 35.93 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (5.96%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 21.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
KAPCO 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
KEL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
MDTL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.8%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
NETSOL 127.25 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (1.74%)
PACE 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4%)
PAEL 27.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.05%)
PIBTL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
PRL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.07%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
SNGP 43.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
TELE 18.42 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 135.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.59 (-2.58%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.74%)
WTL 2.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.14%)
BR100 4,974 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.45%)
BR30 22,385 Increased By ▲ 115.75 (0.52%)
KSE100 47,296 Increased By ▲ 76.62 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,356 Increased By ▲ 8.34 (0.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China iron ore futures head for fourth weekly fall

Reuters 06 Nov 2021

BEIJING/MANILA: Benchmark iron ore futures in China fell on Friday and headed for a fourth straight weekly decline as industrial demand remained sluggish due to steel output curbs in the country.

Capacity utilisation rates of 163 blast furnaces at mills across the country stood at 62.39% as of Nov.5, data from Mysteel consultancy showed, down from 66.17% the week earlier.

"We expect iron ore prices to find a floor around current levels," ANZ Research wrote in a note. "But, constraints on China's steel output are likely to remain until after the Beijing Winter Olympics, so the upside looks limited in the short term."

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, fell 2.6% to 564 yuan ($88.11) per tonne as of 0330 GMT. The contract was set for a 12% decline this week.

Prices for other raw materials also declined. Dalian coking coal futures faltered 1.2% to 2,380 yuan a tonne and coke prices slipped 2.5% to 3,027 yuan per tonne.

Weekly steel consumption in the world's top metals consumer also dipped, down 2.3% from the previous week, according to Mysteel.

"Intensifying expectation on lower costs and weak demand will further drag steel prices," analysts with Galaxy Futures wrote in a note, adding that futures prices are still lower than spot prices.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged down 0.9% to 4,233 yuan a tonne Hot rolled coils, used in the manufacturing sector, dropped 2.5% to 4,556 yuan per tonne. Shanghai stainless steel futures were down 0.1% to 18,255 yuan a tonne.

iron ore iron ore prices iron ore export iron ore imports

Comments

Comments are closed.

China iron ore futures head for fourth weekly fall

PM talks bitterly about sugar barons

Pakistan, Iran to sign barter deal through commerce chambers?

Talks with TTP, Afghan situation: Military officials to brief MPs on Monday

SPI up 0.67pc WoW

POL products: Opposition slams govt for hike in prices

Govt decides to increase wheat support price to motivate farmers

Saudi gets first arms deal under Biden with air-to-air missiles

Effective Nov 5: POL products' prices raised by adjusting PL, GST

ROK lifts visa curbs on foreign workers, including Pakistanis

'It's our lives on the line', young marchers tell UN climate talks

Read more stories