SBP’s forex reserves up by $53m

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan’s forex reserves increased by $ 53 million to $ 17.199 billion at the end of last week. According to the SBP, the country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $ 23.926 billion, down $8 million during the week ended October 29, 2021.

During the week under review, net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks declined by $61 million $ 6.726 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021