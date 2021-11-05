LHC DB disposes of plea against detention of Saad Rizvi

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition against detention of the chief of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), Hafiz Saad Rizvi as the impugned notification of the detention had expired.

The bench held that the petitioner could approach the court again if felt aggrieved of any new order of the government.

Earlier the petitioner's counsel Burhan Moazam Malik also conceded that the petition had become infructuous as the notification under challenge stood elapsed and there was no new order for the detention of Rizvi. Rizvi's paternal uncle Ameer Hussain had filed the petition.

The Supreme Court had suspended the operation of a LHC single bench's order whereby detention of Rizvi was annulled and remanded the case for a fresh decision by a division bench.

Previously, the government had withdrawn its reference before a federal review board when it failed to justify the detention of Rizvi despite an order passed by the LHC single bench.

The single bench on October 01 had set aside the second detention of Rizvi notified by the government under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

