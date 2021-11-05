Minister inaugurates solarization project at Civil Hospital

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday inaugurated solarization project at Civil Hospital Karachi.

The minister on this occasion informed that under Sindh Solar Energy Project, 37 hospitals of Sindh are being rapidly solarized including Civil Hospital Karachi and 7 other government hospitals in Karachi.

Director Infrastructure of the World Bank, besides Secretary Energy Abu Bakar Madani, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital Karachi Noor Muhammad Soomro and other officials were present in the inauguration ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh said that the Sindh government is committed to international agreements to reduce environmental pollution and the Sindh government is making rapid progress in alternative, transparent and renewable energy projects.

He said that under the Sindh Solar Energy Project with the collaboration of World Bank, a project is underway to bring solar power to homes in remote areas of the province, which would provide clean electricity to the poor rural population and they will get relief.

Shaikh lauded the cooperation of World Bank officials in completing the Civil Hospital project and the performance of the officers and staff of the Sindh Energy Department's Solar Energy Project.

It was informed in the briefing that the solarization project of Civil Hospital Karachi would save 1851 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum. The project of CHK costs around $0.9 million.

