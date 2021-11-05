PIA chief meets Iraq Tourism Board chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik (retd) held a meeting with Chairman of Iraq Tourism Board, Thafer Mehdi in Iraq and discussed matters related to visa for Pakistani Zaireen [Devotees].

During the meeting, the PIA chief in a tweet on Thursday said, the two sides also deliberated on exploring possibility of visa on arrival; and “consent is there to sign a MoU between Pakistan and Iraq, thereafter find & implement suitable long term measures.”

Recently, the national flag carrier has launched its formal scheduled flight operation to and from Najaf to transport devotees visiting the Ziarat [sacred places] in Iraq.