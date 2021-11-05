Oil pricing mechanism: LHC seeks details in response to plea

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday sought details from the federal government on a petition of a bar member about mechanism of fixing the prices of petroleum products. The bench also asked the Attorney General of Pakistan to assist the court on points raised by the petitioner.

The petitioner challenging rise in petroleum products’ prices pleaded that there was no mechanism to fix the prices of petroleum products. Sometimes the federal government decides the price and sometimes it is done by the OGRA, the petitioner added.

