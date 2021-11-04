JS Bank, Gohar Villas collaborate to promote affordable housing

ISLAMABAD: JS Bank has joined hands with Gohar Villas to provide home financing at minimal markup rates under the Government of Pakistan’s Markup Subsidy Scheme, backed by State Bank of Pakistan.

The agreement was signed between Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Secured Lending - JS Bank and Hanif Gohar, Chairman - Gohar Group of Companies. Also present on location were Zulfiqar Lehri, Distribution Head of Consumer Lending – JS Bank and Gohar Group’s CEO – Asmaar Sheikh, Chief Manager - Emran Pathan, Chief Manager and CFO- Talal Bin Majid.