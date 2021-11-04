ANL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASC 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
ASL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.44%)
BOP 8.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.76%)
FFBL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
FFL 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.44%)
GGGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.47%)
GGL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
JSCL 20.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
KAPCO 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-8.58%)
MLCF 39.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.83%)
NETSOL 113.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.44%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.69%)
PAEL 27.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
POWER 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
PRL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.08%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.29%)
TRG 128.49 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.5%)
UNITY 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,912 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.13%)
BR30 21,834 Increased By ▲ 449.95 (2.1%)
KSE100 47,032 Decreased By ▼ -80.48 (-0.17%)
KSE30 18,274 Decreased By ▼ -68.81 (-0.38%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper edges lower on uncertainty ahead of Fed meeting

Reuters 04 Nov 2021

LONDON: Copper prices slipped on Wednesday on uncertainty ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting expected to start reducing stimulus and worries over declining economic growth in China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had shed 0.6% to $9,436 a tonne by 1700 GMT, giving up earlier gains and having lost nearly 10% since a five-month peak on Oct. 18.

“We’re in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the FOMC meeting, waiting to see the size and speed with which they will turn the taper tap off,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The next move very much depends on the strength of the dollar following the FOMC meeting but also on further data coming out of China regarding the economic activity there.”

Global stock markets traded at fresh record highs on Wednesday, but Wall Street later edged lower ahead of the Federal Reserve’s widely expected move to signal the withdrawal of its pandemic-era support.

LME copper traded higher in morning activity, helped by an arbitrage window that opened up for copper between the LME and China, spurring Chinese buying, Hansen added.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 2% at 71,350 yuan ($11,151.23) a tonne, following two straight weeks of declines.

Chile’s Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, saw output in September fall by 16% year-on-year, data showed on Wednesday.

On-warrant LME copper inventories rebounded by 19% to 37,525 tonnes, daily LME data showed on Wednesday, but they are still down 84% since late August.

Copper copper mine copper ore copper price

Comments

Comments are closed.

Copper edges lower on uncertainty ahead of Fed meeting

3 essential items: PM announces relief package

CCoE set to approve oil, gas sector uplift plan today

Collateral-free lending: 8 banks picked to facilitate SMEs

Ufone signs Rs21bn syndicated financing for 4G services

PML-N terms it ‘a fraud package’

Price stabilization: Tarin directs Punjab CS to provide sugar to KP govt

COP26 coalition worth $130trn vows to put climate at heart of finance

Fed rolls out bond-buying ‘taper’

WEF postpones China event

Recovery of Rs815bn by NAB: Senate body decides to summon AGP, NAB auditor

Read more stories