KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 12.778 billion and the number of lots traded at 10,906.

Major business was contributed by Crude Oil amounting to PKR 3.706 billion, followed by Gold (PKR 3.481 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.948 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.064 billion), Silver (PKR 384.911 million), Platinum (PKR 299.040 million), DJ (PKR 256.839 million), SP 500 (PKR 147.076 million), Japan Equity (PKR 140.827 million) and Copper (PKR 117.041 million).

In Agricultural Commodities, 90 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 90.875 million were traded.

